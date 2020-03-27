RPICoin (RPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,074.17

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $12,074.17 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070422 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 944,093,739 coins and its circulating supply is 904,081,803 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

