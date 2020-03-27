Rupee (RUP) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Rupee has a total market cap of $129,391.80 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,226,750 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.