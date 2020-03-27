RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.91 ($34.78).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.12 ($26.88). The company had a trading volume of 3,907,790 shares. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.14.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.