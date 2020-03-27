RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.47 ($35.43).

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €23.12 ($26.88). 3,907,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.14.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

