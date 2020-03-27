Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Ryder System has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ryder System by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

