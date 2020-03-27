Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after buying an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,660. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

