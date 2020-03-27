S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
S4 Capital stock remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares.
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.
