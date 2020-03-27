SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $928,700.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,427,713 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,074 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

