Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 404,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.02. Safehold has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

