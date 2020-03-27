Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.80 ($146.28).

Shares of SAF traded down €4.92 ($5.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €87.00 ($101.16). 2,057,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.94.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

