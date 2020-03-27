SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.66% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $174,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,659,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.60.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.