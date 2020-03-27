Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.25% of Saia worth $151,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.85. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

