Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $72.31. 10,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

