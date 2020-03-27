Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Acquires $21,914.88 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson purchased 21,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $21,914.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 164,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,808.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SALM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 90,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.