Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson Purchases 21,072 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 21,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $21,493.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 164,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,523.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SALM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 90,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.