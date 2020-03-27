salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,272,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $133,738.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

