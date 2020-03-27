Sally Beauty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,541 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34,074% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

