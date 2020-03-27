SaluS (SLS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,818.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $6,818.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031305 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.