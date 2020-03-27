Samuel Weiss Buys 2,000 Shares of Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) insider Samuel Weiss bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$25.01 ($17.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,028.00 ($35,480.85).

Shares of ASX:ALU traded down A$0.99 ($0.70) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$26.00 ($18.44). 1,030,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Altium Limited has a 12 month low of A$23.67 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of A$42.76 ($30.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$34.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Altium’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Altium’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

