SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Up 110.8% in March

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the February 27th total of 207,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 62.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

