Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,832,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 27th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.