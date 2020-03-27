Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $10.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,986,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

