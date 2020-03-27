Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 470.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Sanmina worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

