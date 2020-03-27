Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.