Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Saputo stock remained flat at $$24.21 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

