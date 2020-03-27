Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.08.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.61. 488,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,320. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

