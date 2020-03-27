Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $3,320,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

