Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Up 148.6% in March

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,300 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the February 27th total of 622,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

