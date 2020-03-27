Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$10.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,707,032.50. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 over the last quarter.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

