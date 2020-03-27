Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.04. 253,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,570. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,794,525. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

