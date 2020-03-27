Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Laurentian

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 253,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,707,032.50. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 over the last 90 days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

