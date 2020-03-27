Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 253,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $558.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

