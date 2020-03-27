Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Set at C$14.00 by Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.04. 253,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.99.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,525. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 in the last 90 days.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

