savedroid Tops One Day Volume of $413.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 54.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, savedroid has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a market cap of $241,903.35 and $413.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

