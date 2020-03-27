Scala Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Scala has a total market cap of $159,481.79 and $8.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

