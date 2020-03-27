Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €5.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.40 ($8.60).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.34 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,812 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.52.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.