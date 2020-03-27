Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 22,229,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,135,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.