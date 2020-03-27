Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Schneider National stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

