Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

