Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,298 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,075,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,806,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.69 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

