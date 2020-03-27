Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after purchasing an additional 230,857 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,762. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77.

