Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

NYSE SAIC opened at $76.60 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.