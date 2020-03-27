Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $76.60 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 21,454.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,673,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

