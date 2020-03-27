Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 182,916 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,821,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

