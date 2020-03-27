Scotiabank Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.50

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

TSE:SAP traded down C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.61. The company had a trading volume of 488,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,320. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

