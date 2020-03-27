Scotiabank Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.27.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$694,025.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. 1,913,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

