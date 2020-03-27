Scott D. Grimes Sells 10,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 864,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,068. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

