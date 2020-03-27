Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $115.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

SMG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $102.53. 1,199,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,577. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

