Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 27th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 271,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

