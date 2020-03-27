Sculptor Capital LP Sells 98,690 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98,690 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,987,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

